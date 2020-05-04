As with many of us, since the start of the statewide stay-at-home order our family has been watching a few more movies together. My last column focused on the memorable dialogue in some of those movies. And as I said before, we are very aware of how lucky and blessed we are that one of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is we get to watch more movies as a family. In the two weeks since that column appeared my son has peppered me with requests to write a follow-up titled “Our Top 10 Films to Watch During the Pandemic.” He has been very insistent on this idea, especially during these last few days as the deadline approached. This past Sunday afternoon I finally capitulated to his endearing requests, but with one caveat – he had to write the column himself. He accepted the challenge. So, here it is: my son’s Top 10 Movies of All Time, and why he thinks you should watch them during the stay-at-home order. “GOOOOD MOORNING VIETNAM!!!!” This line was spoken into existence by Robin Williams in the classic film “Good Morning, Vietnam.” Sadly, I have never seen this film. This fact might have shocked you if you came here under the assumption that John Hook is writing this column. However, this assumption is incorrect. The writer of this profound piece of literature you are about to read is in fact John’s son, me, James Hook. Since this is our first time meeting, allow me to introduce myself. I am 19-years-old, and in the fall I attended Wagner College where I was a punter on the football team (Division 1 FCS). Currently I am in the transfer portal looking for the place where I hope to earn my degree. Today I am writing about my top 10 movies of all time and why I think you should watch them during quarantine. This is probably the moment in this article when you’re wondering why I am qualified to write it. I will give you two reasons. The first is that I write great under pressure. My junior year of high school I took AP U.S. History, and in the first week of the class I picked the book I needed to read and then write a 10-page paper about. The report was due the last day before Christmas break, giving me about four months to complete it. How long did it take me to do it you might ask? Exactly three days – the three days right before Christmas break. What grade on it did I get? 100%. I tell you this not just to gloat but also to show you that in small windows of time I can write masterpieces. The second reason is that my father’s fellow columnist, Joe Battista, has a son Ryan who is one of my best friends and who will come to me if he ever needs a movie suggestion. That always gives me a boost of confidence that I know a good movie when I see it. Now without further adieu, here is the list, starting at number 10: 10. Onward If the movie involves Pixar, it is almost guaranteed to be great. “Onward” proves that by providing a funny and heart-warming story of two brothers going on a "quest" to be able to see their father again. Have the tissues ready for this one. 9. Monty Python and The Holy Grail In my humble opinion the greatest comedy ever made. Is it old? Yes, but for me that only adds to the humor. The jokes still make me laugh every time I watch it. Overall I just don’t think you can go wrong with it; it will always brighten your day. 8. The Big Short A movie covering the housing crisis of 2008 probably doesn't sound all that interesting. However, that is where this movie proves you wrong. It gives insight into how the whole thing happened and the people who knew about it first, providing for an educational and intriguing film. 7. Shawshank Redemption It is just a classic, one of the top movies of all time. An extremely interesting look at the human condition and what people will do when faced with adversity. 6. Crazy, Stupid, Love A rom-com that gives more than just the basic, cookie-cutter story. Many other movies from the same genre give the impression that love is something that needs to look a certain way and cannot deviate from that. “Crazy, Stupid, Love” shows that love is something that is fluid and can be tested to the extremes. 5. Warrior On the surface it just looks like an MMA movie, but underneath it is so much more. The movie dives deep inside the triangular relationships between two sons and their father. Some moments will have you enthralled in the action, while others will have you reaching for the tissues. 4. Interstellar Movies involving space are always interesting to watch. There is so much unknown about space that every movie gives a different take on it. The take from this film is truly out of this world, a captivating story with twists that made me drop my jaw lower than it ever has. 3. The Nice Guys For me this is the perfect kick-back, relax and enjoy type of movie. It gives you action, but more than that it is one of the funniest movies I’ve ever seen. Filled to the brim with witty comments, there is never a dull moment. 2. The Dark Knight You cannot go wrong with any of Christopher Nolan’s three Batman movies. However, the middle of the trilogy is truly unbelievable. For one, it is an awesome superhero movie, but more importantly the questions it raises about who we are as humans and how we behave will have you thinking long after the end credits have rolled. 1. Inception Choosing to watch this movie is more like choosing to watch it forever. I say that not just because of how good it is, but also because there are so many nuances and confusing moments that it might take you a lifetime of watching and re-watching to get the true meaning. You can never take your eyes off of it because if you do you’ll never understand.