FALL SQUASH RISOTTO is a great side for a roasted turkey or can be prepared as a vegetarian entrée as well. Submitted photo

It is almost Thanksgiving, which, for many of us, will be different this year. Our Thanksgiving dinners might be more intimate and perhaps a little quieter. This may be a great time to try some new dishes, rather than your traditional holiday fare.

Below is a recipe for Fall Squash Risotto. It is a great side for your roasted turkey or can be a vegetarian entrée as well. (This is a dish I have featured in my virtual cooking classes. Check www.thehiddenhostess.com/online-cooking-classes for a list of all my online cooking classes).

FALL SQUASH RISOTTO RECIPE

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 small winter squash, peeled and cut into ½ inch cubes. For example 2lbs, butternut, honeynut, acorn or kabocha

2 tablespoons olive oil 6 cups chicken or vegetable stock 4 tablespoons butter 1 medium yellow onion, minced 1 ½ cups arborio rice

½ cup dry white wine

1 teaspoons salt

Fresh ground black pepper

½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

Fresh sage or thyme, coarsely chopped

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Place the butternut squash on a sheet pan and toss it with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast for 25-30 minutes, tossing at the halfway point, until squash is tender. Set aside.

In a medium saucepan, heat the stock and bring to a gentle simmer. In a large sauté pan or heavy-bottomed pot, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook over medium low heat until translucent. Add the rice and stir to coat the grains with the butter. Add the wine and cook until almost absorbed. Add two ladles of stock plus the salt and pepper.

Stir and simmer over low heat until the stock is absorbed. Continue to add the stock one ladle at a time, stirring frequently. Each time cooking until the liquid is almost all absorbed. Continue until rice is al dente, 25-30 minutes.

Gently fold in the roasted squash. Off the heat stir in the parmesan cheese and herbs.