Some of these people will make you chuckle; some might almost make you cry. But I’m certain you’ll appreciate the insights from four local residents who told me how they are coping with this COVID-dominated time.

All of my subjects agreed that this season of pestilence has been tedious and painful. All of them have also found sources of hope.

I sought to contact a cross-section of my Happy Valley friends, and I was pleased by those who were willing to share their stories. The foursome includes Cindy Pasquinelli, long-time CEO of Strawberry Fields; Gary Moyer, the founder of Lions Pride and Collegiate Pride; Kyla Irwin, the State High alum who just finished her college basketball career at the University of Connecticut; and Jeff Byers, the local radio personality and Penn State wrestling broadcaster who is known as “Ironhead.”

How do these folks describe the last few weeks of their lives? What tips do they offer for making sense of scrambled daily routines? And what inspiration do they offer those who doubt that Happy Valley will ever be truly happy again?

Cindy Pasquinelli, CEO of Strawberry Fields, has worked for 35 years with this organization that serves individuals with mental illness or intellectual disability. “The last few weeks have been worrisome, chaotic and scary,” she says. “Having to social distance is a complete 360 from our mission of integrating people with disabilities into the community. Social isolation and loneliness make what our consumers deal with every day worse in every way. Many do not have the coping skills or understand why this is happening.”

But such problems have not gone unaddressed by Strawberry Fields. To Pasquinelli’s delight, her staff members have stepped up in heroic ways to serve their consumers. “I always say in jest, ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going.’ Well, I am seeing this in action every day. We have had staff step up to cover long shifts because coworkers were out sick. We needed masks and food and other necessities when things became scarce in stores, and so our staff and board members helped us obtain these things. I’m so grateful!”

All the while, the leaders of Strawberry Fields have encouraged their staff and consumers to stay as active as possible—the same counsel that Pasquinelli offers to all of us.

“Stay connected to people who lift you up, whether friends, family or church,” she says. “Stay connected to the people you need to help you through this.”

Challenges and needs continue to present themselves to Strawberry Fields and other local nonprofits. Thus, Pasquinelli simply says, “We need a positive can-do attitude and lots of prayers to get through and recover from this.”

But she believes a brighter day is coming. “I think that when this is behind us, we will realize how little we really need, how much we have and how much we truly value the human connection.”

Gary Moyer, the founder of Lions Pride and Collegiate Pride, is officially retired but still maintains enough connection to those businesses to feel “bored to death” during today’s business slowdown.

“Yes,” he said immediately when I asked him for an interview. “Right now, I’m watching the Pirates in the 1979 World Series and building another building for my model railroad, my seventh in the last month.”

“Being home alone makes me feel old,” says Moyer, a lifelong resident of State College. “It’s only my wife, Judy, and I. Although we have a lot in common and enjoy our home, it’s just not the same with no visitors, no grandchildren coming and going and, worst of all, no reason to get out of our pajamas every morning. Spending all day in our PJ’s was great fun as a kid but it’s not healthy for people who enjoy being with other people.”

However, Moyer counts his blessings in comparison to those afflicted with COVID-19.

“We’ve been healthy throughout the experience,” he says. “That’s most important and a real plus. My wife has lost her card games and I’ve lost a lot of golf games with friends. Those person-to-person interactions are lost forever. But, compared to those who got the bug, we are the lucky ones.”

Moyer’s heart also goes out to small business owners who may be teetering on the edge of bankruptcy.

“As an established business (Collegiate Pride and Lions Pride) we are very fortunate,” he notes. “We have reserve funds to fall back on. However, I’m sympathetic to small businesses who are working hard every day to perform profitably so they can establish a reserve of funds to keep them going during the tough times. Typically, in the world of small independent retail operators, it is not unusual to have only enough cash on hand to cover less than 30 days of expenses. This means if retail sales stop, they will be out of business in a month unless some kind of financial assistance is forthcoming.

“However, we know from experience that once the restrictions are removed, the individual entrepreneurial spirit will once again take control. Starting their small businesses was the fulfillment of their dreams. Once the arbitrary restrictions are lifted, these folks will be ready, willing and able to once again give life to their dreams. It’s unfortunate that the government has been allowed to pick winners and losers in this situation. It’s OK for Amazon and Walmart, etc. to continue working, but it’s not okay for small businesses.”





Kyla Irwin, a senior student athlete at the University of Connecticut, hasn’t succumbed to outrage or depression. But given her recent chain of calamities, no one would blame her if she had. It all started prior to the beginning of UConn’s basketball schedule when Kyla injured her foot. Although she wore a walking boot all season when not on the basketball court, that was OK with Kyla. After all, this was her last year with the Huskies and their legendary coach, Geno Auriemma, and she was now enjoying a healthy share of playing time. Furthermore, her recruiting class at UConn had not yet grabbed a single NCAA crown—an unusual “shortcoming” at mighty UConn that bugged the State College native.

Then, just prior to the American Athletic Conference tournament, Kyla broke a finger in practice. Recalls her mom, Bethany, “She was frustrated and disappointed, but she told us that no matter what, she was playing. Her finger wasn’t going to stop her from finishing out her senior year.”

Just a couple days later, the Huskies were playing USF in the semifinals of the AAC tourney when Kyla and her wounded finger entered the game. Alas, she played just 33 seconds before suffering a horrific fall to the floor which caused breaks to her elbow and her ulna. With a national ranking of No. 5, UConn was headed toward a high seed in the NCAA tournament, but Kyla’s dream of playing on an NCAA title team was shattered.

“I didn’t sleep much that night,” says the former Little Lion who still holds the State High career record in scoring with 2,032 points. “I felt like everything I had worked so hard for had just been taken from me.”

Surely things couldn’t get worse at that point for Kyla, but surely they did. Just three days after surgeons fixed her broken arm, she awoke from a recuperative nap and her phone was filling up with text messages. You guessed it—that’s how Kyla heard that COVID-19 had caused cancellation of the NCAA tournament.

“It was like another heartbreak,” says Kyla, who had been determined to root her teammates on to the title. “We didn’t lose, we didn’t not make the tournament, there wasn’t any (athletic) reason for us to not be playing. It was definitely a hard pill to swallow.”

So, Kyla, what is your current focus as you shelter in place at your State College home while finishing college over the Internet?

“This is a time in my life where I think God told me I have to stop what I am doing,” she says. “After four years of being a high intensity student athlete, my mind and body had gone through a lot of stress. So I am using this time to gain back my health.”

Although the coronavirus led to the cancelation of the 2020 NCAA tournament, it couldn’t touch Kyla’s heart.

“I never in a million years would have thought that a girl from State College, Pennsylvania would be able to live out her dream at the best college basketball program in the world,” she says. “Things may seem impossible, but with hard work, determination and persistence, you can achieve so much in your life.”





Insult was added to injury when the NCAA tournament was cancelled a few days after Kyla Irwin broke her elbow. (Photo by Steve Slade/UConn Athletics)



Jeff Byers, co-host of two Forever Media radio shows and long-time broadcaster of Penn State wrestling, is maintaining a positive attitude despite the multi-faceted impact of the coronavirus. And it’s not like he hasn’t felt the impact personally.

Handy Delivery, begun by Jeff’s dad in 1977, has lost a lot of business. The Jana Marie Foundation, led by Jeff’s wife, Marisa Vicere, has assumed increased burdens in aiding the mental well-being of area kids. And even within the fun environment of collegiate wrestling, Byers has observed the heartbreak of athletes who couldn’t even take the mat to pursue a cherished medal.

But the helpful response of Happy Valley has been even more unforgettable to Byers. “I will forever remember the way the community has come together to try to do the right thing and help each other out,” says the veteran broadcaster. “For example, Handy Delivery has joined the countless individuals and organizations who are helping the YMCA of Centre County to feed families who need food. And my wife, Marisa Vicere, with the Jana Marie Foundation is posting positive signs across area neighborhoods and dropping off sunshine bags to numerous individuals just to give people a little smile and a lift.”

Ironhead believes he’s gained much in his personal life, and he knows that’s worth the corresponding loss of opportunities to watch sports.

“Hopefully,” he says, “I've gained a better perspective on the importance of taking action—or in this case inaction—to try to help others. And I am trying to take more time to reach out to the many people who are important in my life. The biggest gain, I guess, is that I am able to spend a little more time with my amazing wife and son. We have had some fun times through this, and I'll remember and cherish that.”

As a co-host of WRSC’s “The Morning Guys,” Byers has certainly heard a huge variety of listeners’ opinions about social distancing. And he’s willing to offer his own perspective.

“I guess I would just ask that people respect what others are doing and realize that we are not all going to see things the same way,” he says. “Control what you can control and recognize that you don't know what is going into the decisions of other people. If you can, reach out to help others and if you need some help, don't be afraid to ask friends and neighbors.

“I just think it is important to recognize that what is being asked of us is ‘physical’ distancing, not social distancing. We can, should and will remain connected. And we certainly need to recognize that other generations have gone through much tougher experiences. We need to realize that we are truly in this together and that we are blessed to live in a community with the understanding and resources that we have here.”





