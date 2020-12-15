On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced additional protective and mitigation efforts to assist in slowing the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. We would like to commend their efforts to take the necessary steps to protect our community.

As hospitalizations continue to rise and we experience community spread locally, these efforts help our community members. We commend their efforts to utilize a science and researched-based approach to these mitigation orders.



We understand that local businesses are once again feeling the negative impacts of these new mitigation efforts. We want to ask our community members to help support these businesses throughout these next three weeks by ordering take-out, writing a positive review of the business and/or sharing a post on social media about a business, and mask up and to physically visit those businesses still safely open. Please shop small and support our local businesses throughout this trying time.



Gov. Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Levine have taken a strong first step in helping our health care system and workers get through this difficult time. These workers have been working tirelessly to care for our community members in need; however, these mitigation efforts alone will not help stop the spread.

We are asking that you stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask, physically distance, and practice good health habits like washing your hands. It will take everyone in our community and surrounding areas to stop the local spread of COVID-19.

Ronald Filippelli is mayor of State College Borough. Jesse Barlow is president of State College Borough Council.