It seems like every week, there’s a new story coming out about female runners being verbally, physically or sexually harassed or assaulted by men during their runs. Guys, we need to be better.

I first heard about this abuse when Runner’s World profiled the story of Kelly Herron. In 2017, she stopped during her long run to use the bathroom at a local park in Seattle. Once inside, she was attacked by a man who had been hiding out in a stall. Luckily for her she had taken a self-defense class and fought back. While clawing and punching her way out of his grasp, she yelled the phrase “Not today, m**f**er,” and was able to escape. She then locked the man in the bathroom until police could arrive and arrest him.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, a year later, she was running a half marathon when she was grabbed by a man who jumped on the course. However, as he ran off, she chased him down while spectators called 911 for police to arrest him. From these two interactions, Kelly has started her NTMF organization to encourage women to run without fear by encouraging women to take self-defense classes and advocate for themselves.

These two incidents, unfortunately, are not isolated. A female runner in Massachusetts was on her morning run. However, instead of giving a friendly wave or “good morning” like most runners, a man decided to flash her. While that in and of itself was terrible judgment for this guy, it only got worse when the female runner happened to be a former Israeli soldier. She immediately made a U-turn, confronted the man, and pinned him down hoping someone would call the police for her. No one did and he was able to escape.

This harassment of women has even gone to news reporters. While on a live broadcast of the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run 5k race, reporter Alex Bozarjian was dealing with the usual bunny ears and yells of ‘hi, mom’” while runners ran past her. But that was not enough for one male runner. As Thomas Callaway was about to pass Bozarjian during the live shot, he smacked her on the backside. She was visibly shaken by the incident and pressed charges. Callaway, who at the time was a youth minister, was charged with sexual battery.

All of these incidents are completely uncalled for. It’s gotten to the point where if I see a female runner ahead of me on a sidewalk during one of my runs in the morning, I’ll alter my route or slow my pace so I don’t appear to sneak up behind her. A few bad apples have certainly ruined it for the rest of us.

From talking to many of my female running friends, they feel safe for the most part about running in State College. Even so, there have been a few incidents of runners being attacked. In 2012, a runner was attacked near the Arboretum. I also recently heard about a female runner who was approached by a man in a jeep right after she had finished her run. He, while visibly intoxicated, asked the woman if she would like a drink from his open bottle in his jeep. Eventually he drove away and the incident was reported to police.

So, guys, what can we do? The first thing I keep thinking about is borrowing a phrase from former assistant marching band director and my drumline predecessor Kim Lenaway. When I first started working with the State High Marching Band, each of the directors had a phrase they would say to help students become better citizens. Her phrase was, “Would you say that in front of your mother?” I seriously doubt Callaway or any of these other jerks would have done any of these acts if their mother was standing beside them. I know my mother would have thrown my Nintendo in the trash and grounded me for life if I even thought about doing something like I previously mentioned.

If you’re out on a run and see a female runner you don’t know, a simple “hi” or “good morning/afternoon” will do just fine. If you’re single, now is not the time to ask a woman out on a date with your best pickup line. If you’re approaching a female runner who doesn’t see you, give a simple “on your left/right” before you try to pass them.

The last thing to keep in mind, if you see a female runner, before you act like a chauvinistic pig remember that the woman you are about to objectify is someone’s daughter, sister or mother. What would you do if someone smacked your mother in the butt? Again, guys, be better.

RACE CALENDAR

2/8 10:30 a.m. - The NVRC Indoor Mile Series Meet #3 at the PSU Multi-Sport Facility & Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track

The third and final indoor mile along with the 3,000 meter run held in conjunction with the Sykes-Sabok Challenge Cup. Any NVRC member, except for high school age or younger (thanks, NCAA), is eligible to participate. If you’re not a member of the NVRC, consider joining to run the race. It’s only $15 ($16.88 if you include the fees) to join. Some runners are crazy enough to do both the mile run and the 3,000 meter run. Why not do both?

http://nvrun.com/index.php/racing/club-sponsored/indoor-mile-series

2/29 10 a.m. - Tussey Teaser #1 - The 16th Annual Laurel Run Switchbacker 10k

Starting just outside of the Tussey Mountain Area on Bear Mountain Road, this race features Leg 1 of the Tussey Mountainback 50 mile course. The course is challenging as you’ll have more than 700 feet of elevation change over the first half of the race. But luckily what goes up must come down, as the second half of the race goes back down to the start line. So take the brakes off and let Sir Isaac Newton take over. The 10k is a FREE event that offers awards and door prizes. If you complete all five of the teasers, the remainder of which will be on April 12, May 2, June 7 and June 28, you will be eligible for a grand door prize! Fill out the waiver and contact [email protected] if you have any questions.

