Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 6, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

Centre County added one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the local total to 44, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, 1,470 new positives brought Pennsylvania's total to 12,980. The health department also reported 12 new deaths of people with COVID-19, increasing the state's total to 162. All of those deaths have been adults, and most have been age 65 or older. No COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Centre County.

Cases have been confirmed in 65 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. The only counties without a confirmed positive as of Monday are Elk and Jefferson.

In Centre County's bordering counties, Clearfield has seven cases, Union has six, Blair and Mifflin each have five, Huntingdon has four and Clinton has three.

To date 70,874 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, about 12%, or 1,613 patients, have required hospitalization, with 51% age 65 or older. Among total cases, the largest percentage —42%— has been among people age 25-49.