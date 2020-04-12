Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 12, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

Centre County added one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 70, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, Pennsylvania now has 22,833 total confirmed cases with new 1,178 positives reported on Sunday, the lowest single-day increase since April 1 when there were 962. With 13 new deaths of people with COVID-19 reported on Saturday, the state's death toll from the novel coronavirus is 507.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported for Centre County.

In Centre County's bordering counties, Union has 14 cases, Mifflin has 12, Blair and Huntingdon each have 10 Clearfield has nine; and Clinton has eight.

Cases have been reported in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

To date 102,057 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, the largest percentage is among individuals age 25-49 (41%). About 51% of hospitalizations have been patients 65 or older. Statewide, 2,087 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 644 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Sunday.

Locally, Mount Nittany Medical Center had had six people with COVID-19 hospitalized since April 2, when the medical center had its first patient with the disease, a spokesperson said on Saturday.