Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 1, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Centre County, bringing the county's total to 27, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported on Wednesday.

Across the state, there were 962 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 5,805 in 60 counties. Eleven new deaths attributed to COVID-19 also were reported, bringing the statewide total to 74.

In Centre County's neighboring counties Blair and Clearfield both have four cases, Union has two, and Mifflin and Huntingdon both have one. No confirmed cases have been reported in Clinton County.

Cambria County, where there are three confirmed cases, will be added to the state's stay-at-home order, county commissioners there said on Wednesday. The addition will make 34 counties, including Centre, that are under the order to only leave home for certain essential activities until April 30.

To date 42,427 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, the largest percentage (40%) is among ages 25-49. About 10% of cases have required hospitalization, with 51% age 65 or older. All deaths related to COVID-19 have been adults, with most age 65 or older, according to the health department.