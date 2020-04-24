Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County now has 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one new positive reported on Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. It was just the second time in the past week that the county has added a new case.

Statewide, 1,599 new cases were confirmed on Friday, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 38,652. The department also reported a total 1,492 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, an increase of 71 from Thursday.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. Centre County has one confirmed death of a COVID-19 patient, an 89-year-old man who died at Mount Nittany Medical Center on April 16.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Union now has 31 cases, Mifflin has 26, Huntingdon has 20, Blair has 19, Clinton has 17 and Clearfield has 11.

A total of 147,491 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 762 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,746 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 662 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Friday.

Individual county data is available at the Department of Health website.