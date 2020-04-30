Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County now has 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one new positive reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday.

The county's total includes three resident cases at two nursing or personal care homes, with one new positive added to the health department's data on Thursday. The Oaks at Pleasant Gap has confirmed one resident case to date, but the location of the other two patients listed by the health department has not been made available.

Centre County Correctional Facility also has six confirmed inmate cases as of Wednesday night.

Statewide, there were 1,397 new cases reported on Thursday, bringing the commonwealth's total to 45,763. The department also reported a total of a total of 2,292 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 97 since Wednesday.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. Centre County has one confirmed death of a COVID-19 patient, which occurred on April 16.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Mifflin now has 38 cases, Union has 36, Clinton has 31, Huntingdon has 38, Blair has 23 and Clearfield has 16.

A total of 170,518 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 895 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,704 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 556 requiring a ventilator, as of 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Individual county data for Pennsylvania is available at the Department of Health website.

Pennsylvania does not provide data on recovered patients. According to Johns Hopkins University, the United State has had 1,046,022 cases of COVID-19, with 61,288 deaths and 124,449 recovered.