Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County added one new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county has now had 106 confirmed cases since the first was reported on March 20. Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County have four resident and four employee cases across three facilities, with one new employee case reported by the health department on Tuesday.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has now had 50,957 cases of COVID-19, with 865 new positives reported on Tuesday. For the first time since the end of March, the commonwealth has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases on two consecutive days.

The health department also reported 554 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 "as a result of our continued work to reconcile data from various sources." The deaths occurred over the past two weeks and bring the Pennsylvania total to 3,012.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. Centre County has had one death of a COVID-19 patient, an 89-year-old man who died at Mount Nittany Medical Center on April 16.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 59 cases, Mifflin has 42, Union has 38 each, Clinton has 33, Blair has 25 and Clearfield has 21.

A total of 199,925 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 1,071 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,581 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 544 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Tuesday.

Individual county data for Pennsylvania is available at the Department of Health website.