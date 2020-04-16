Centre County now has 73 cases of COVID-19, with one new confirmed case reported on Thursday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, Pennsylvania now has 27,735 total confirmed cases with 1,245 new positives reported on Thursday, 100 more than were reported on Wednesday.

The department also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 707. All deaths have been among adults with most age 65 or older. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported for Centre County.

Thursday marked second-straight day with a new case in Centre County after no new cases were reported on Monday or Tuesday. Just two new cases were reported in Centre County on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Among bordering counties, Union now has 25 (+2) cases, Mifflin has 15, Blair has 13 (+1), Huntingdon has 12, Clearfield has nine and Clinton has eight.

A total of 113,735 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, the largest percentage is among individuals age 25-49 at 40%. About 51% of hospitalizations have been patients 65 or older. Statewide, 2,502 (+112) COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 664 (+3) requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Thursday.