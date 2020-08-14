Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Aug. 14, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported one new COVID-19 death and six new cases of the virus among Centre County residents.

According to the health department, it is the 11th Centre County resident death attributed to COVID-19. The county coroner's office, which could not immediately be reached for comment, has previously confirmed only seven, ranging in age from 74 to 96. DOH lists deaths by county of residency, not necessarily where the death occurred.

DOH reported 36 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's total at 7,445.

The new cases bring Centre County's total to 386 since the first was reported on March 20.

The county also had 178 new negative test results. A total of 10,196 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks Centre County has added 29 new cases.

Health department data shows no COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 585 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 103 requiring use of a ventilator.

Statewide, the health department reported 829 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 122,950. Friday's numbers included 147 new cases in Philadelphia.

An estimated 78% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 95,901 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

A total of 1,304,739 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 15,866 since Thursday. Over the past seven days, 165,694 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,600 positive cases.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among patients 65 and older, according to DOH.

Among the state's total cases, 119,512 are confirmed and 3,438 are probable. In Centre County, 347 are confirmed and 39 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increase in brackets.

16801 (State College): 77 confirmed [+1], 12 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 66 confirmed, 6 probable

16803 (State College): 52 confirmed [+1], 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 20 confirmed

16870 (Port Matilda): 19 confirmed [+3]

16841 (Howard): 17 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 17 confirmed

16827 (Boalsburg): 15 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 5 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 5 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Cases at Centre County nursing and personal care homes remained unchanged, with 33 among residents and 21 among employees at five facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 320 [+7] total cases, Blair has 317 [+13], Union has 279 [+3], Clearfield has 186 [+4], Clinton has 128 [+3] and Mifflin has 122 [-1].