Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon in College Township, according to State College police.

Police were dispatched at 1:40 p.m. to the intersection of East College Avenue and the Route 322 bypass, where the two vehicles were heavily damaged.

One driver had severe injuries and was taken by Centre LifeLink EMS to Mount Nittany Medical. The other driver sustained minor injuries, police said. Neither vehicle was carrying passengers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but police believe it was related to a medical emergency, according to a release.

East College Avenue eastbound was closed until 3:15 p.m. while an accident reconstruction investigation took place.

Alpha Fire Company also assisted at the scene.