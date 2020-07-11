Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County added two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its total to 243 since the first was reported on March 20, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also had 68 new negative test results. A total of 5,644 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, the county has added 42 new cases of the virus.

Statewide, the health department reported 577 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 95,266. A total of 829,018 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 11,384 since Saturday.

An estimated 77 percent of COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania — about 73,355 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported seven new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 6,904. For Centre County, the health department has reported a total of eight COVID-19 deaths, the most recent on July 5. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, it's possible a county resident died in another part of the state.

Across the state, 652 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 91 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Sunday.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 92,552 are confirmed and 2,714 are probable.

For Centre County, 226 are confirmed and 17 are probable. One of the county's new cases reported on Sunday is confirmed and one is probable.

Centre County's confirmed cases by zip code are:

*Note: Numbers do not include probable cases. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 54

16823 (Bellefonte): 49 [+1]

16803 (State College): 42

16827 (Boalsburg): 12

16870 (Port Matilda): 9

16841 (Howard): 11

16875 (Spring Mills): 9

16828 (Centre Hall): 6

16866 (Philipsburg): 6

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16829 (Clarence), 16844 (Julian), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16845 (Karthaus) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing homes have had 25 cases among residents and 16 among staff at three facilities, according to health department data. Presbyterian Senior Living reported two active resident cases and two active employee cases at Windy Hill Village in Philipsburg on Saturday, accounting for Centre County's increase of two resident and two employee cases since Friday.