Centre County added two COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 253 since the first was reported on March 20, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also had 66 new negative test results. A total of 5,770 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 52 new cases of the virus.

Statewide, the health department reported 929 additional positives on Tuesday. However, 216 cases were a result of a delay in private lab result reporting, according to DOH.

Pennsylvania has had a total of 96,671 COVID-19 cases.

An estimated 76 percent of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 73,470 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

A total of 850,612 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 14,880 since Monday.

Over the past seven days, 130,315 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 5,438 positive test results, according to the health department.

DOH also reported 20 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 6,931. For Centre County, the health department has reported a total of eight COVID-19 deaths, the most recent on July 5. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, it's possible a county resident died in another part of the state.

Across the state, 678 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 91 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Tuesday.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases 93,906 are confirmed and 2,765 are probable. For Centre County 231 are confirmed and 22 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code are:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 56 confirmed, 8 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 49 confirmed, 5 probable

16803 (State College): 42 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 12 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16866 (Philipsburg): 6 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg) and 16877 (Warrior's Mark) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged with had 25 cases among residents and 16 among staff at three facilities, according to health department data.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 260 total cases, Blair has 107 [+2], Union has 105 [+5], Clinton has 96, Clearfield has 95 [+2], and Mifflin has 74.