2 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Centre County
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported two new COVID-19 cases in Centre County, bringing the county's total to 372 since the first was reported on March 20.
The county also had 167 new negative test results. A total of 9,658 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.
Health department data shows no COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Centre County as of noon on Sunday. Across Pennsylvania, 600 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 103 requiring use of a ventilator, according to DOH.
Statewide, the health department reported 760 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 118,852.
An estimated 77% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 91,516 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
A total of 1,228,358 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 13,393 since Saturday.
The health department reported one new deaths attributed to the virus in the state, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 7,314. DOH lists a total of 10 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, though the Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed only seven. The most recent COVID-19 death in the county was reported on July 28.
Most hospitalizations and deaths statewide have been among patients 65 and older.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Daily increase in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.
16801 (State College): 76 confirmed, 12 probable
16823 (Bellefonte): 63 confirmed, 6 probable
16803 (State College): 49 confirmed, 6 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 20 confirmed
16841 (Howard): 17 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 16 confirmed
16827 (Boalsburg): 15 confirmed
16870 (Port Matilda): 15 confirmed [+1]
16828 (Centre Hall): 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed
16820 (Aaronsburg) 5 confirmed
16854 (Millheim) 5 confirmed
16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Case totals remained unchanged at Centre County nursing and personal care homes, which have had a total of 33 cases among residents and 19 among employees at five facilities.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 308 [+3] total cases, Blair has 284 [+10], Union has 225 [+7], Clearfield has 172 [+6], Mifflin has 120 and Clinton has 120 [+1].
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
