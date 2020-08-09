Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Aug. 9, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported two new COVID-19 cases in Centre County, bringing the county's total to 372 since the first was reported on March 20.

The county also had 167 new negative test results. A total of 9,658 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

Health department data shows no COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Centre County as of noon on Sunday. Across Pennsylvania, 600 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 103 requiring use of a ventilator, according to DOH.

Statewide, the health department reported 760 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 118,852.

An estimated 77% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 91,516 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

A total of 1,228,358 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 13,393 since Saturday.

The health department reported one new deaths attributed to the virus in the state, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 7,314. DOH lists a total of 10 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, though the Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed only seven. The most recent COVID-19 death in the county was reported on July 28.

Most hospitalizations and deaths statewide have been among patients 65 and older.

Among the state's total cases, 115,505 are confirmed and 3,347 are probable. In Centre County, 333 are confirmed and 39 are probable.



Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Daily increase in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 76 confirmed, 12 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 63 confirmed, 6 probable

16803 (State College): 49 confirmed, 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 20 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 17 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 16 confirmed

16827 (Boalsburg): 15 confirmed

16870 (Port Matilda): 15 confirmed [+1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 5 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Case totals remained unchanged at Centre County nursing and personal care homes, which have had a total of 33 cases among residents and 19 among employees at five facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 308 [+3] total cases, Blair has 284 [+10], Union has 225 [+7], Clearfield has 172 [+6], Mifflin has 120 and Clinton has 120 [+1].