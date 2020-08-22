Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Aug. 23, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County added two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday to bring its total to 417 since the first was reported on March 20, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also had 94 new negative test results. A total of 11,594 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 45 new cases.

Health department data shows no COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 5017 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 75 requiring use of a ventilator.

Statewide, the health department reported 619 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 129,048. Sunday's numbers included 86 new cases in Allegheny County and 80 in Philadelphia.

There were 11,848 new negative test results statewide. A total of 1,423,972 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative.

Over the past seven days, 157,396 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 4,889 positive cases. An estimated 80% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 103,238 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department reported two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's total at 7,578. DOH has reported 11 total COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, the most recent on Aug. 14. The coroner's office has confirmed only seven, ranging in age from 74 to 96.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among patients 65 and older, according to DOH.

Of the patients who have tested positive the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older.

Among the state's total cases, 125,407 are confirmed and 3,641 are probable. In Centre County, 371 are confirmed and 46 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increases are in brackets.

16801 (State College): 84 confirmed [+1], 17 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 67 confirmed, 6 probable

16803 (State College): 53 confirmed, 6 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 24 confirmed [+1]

16875 (Spring Mills): 22 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 20 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 20 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 16 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Total cases at Centre County nursing homes remained unchanged, with 34 among residents and 22 among employees across seven facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 403 [+10] total cases, Union has 359 [+5], Huntingdon has 351 [+5], Clearfield has 209 [+2], Mifflin has 138 and Clinton has 130 [+1].