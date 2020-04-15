Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania on April 15, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

Centre County now has 72 cases of COVID-19, with two new confirmed cases reported on Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, Pennsylvania now has 26,490 total confirmed cases with 1,145 new positives reported on Wednesday. With one fewer new case than was reported Tuesday, it is the lowest single-day increase since April 1, when there were 962 new cases. The health department, however, reported 63 new deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 647.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported for Centre County.

In Centre County, it was the first time since Sunday that new cases were confirmed, with no new positive tests reported on Monday or Tuesday.

Among bordering counties, Union now has 23 cases, Mifflin has 15, Blair and Huntingdon each have 12, Clearfield has nine and Clinton has eight.

A total of 111,094 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, the largest percentage is among individuals age 25-49 (40%). About 51% of hospitalizations have been patients 65 or older. Statewide, 2,390 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 661 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Wednesday.



