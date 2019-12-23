Centre County Treasurer Richard A. Fornicola announced that 2020 dog licenses are available for purchase.

Fornicola said in a press release that all types of annual dog licenses, including those for purchase by senior citizens, may be purchased at various outlets in Centre County. Lifetime licenses are also available at the treasurer’s office in the Willowbank Building, Bellefonte.

A Permanent Identification Verification Form (provided by a canine’s veterinarian) is required for dogs that are fitted with a microchip. For those who prefer to have their dog tattooed, owners must first come to the treasurer’s office to purchase a license and obtain a number.

State law requires that all dogs 3 months or older be licensed in the county where they are maintained. New tags should be displayed beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

Dogs without licenses could subject their owners to penalties. A license serves an important purpose in helping to return a dog to its owner if it should happen to stray or become lost.

License prices for 2020 are $8.50 for productive males or females and $6.50 for unproductive males or females. Senior citizens may purchase a license for a productive male or female for $6.50 and an unproductive male or female for $4.50.

The following locations have dog licenses available: treasurer’s office and Lyons Kennels in Bellefonte; Valley Home Supply in Milesburg; Hosterman & Stover Hardware in Millheim; Kephart’s Hardware in Philipsburg; Adrian’s Dog House in Pleasant Gap; Port Matilda Borough building; Hall’s Market/True Value Hardware in Snow Shoe; Patton Township building and State College Borough building, State College; and Halfmoon Township building in Stormstown.

For additional information, call the treasurer’s office at (814) 355-6810.

Centre County Government offices are closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.