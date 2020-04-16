2020 Special Olympics Pennsylvania Summer Games Canceled Due to Coronavirus, Virtual Games Announced
The Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) and Penn State University (PSU) announced have announced that the 2020 Summer Games, scheduled to take place from Thursday, June 11 to Saturday, June 13 in State College, PA, are cancelled due to concerns related to the coronavirus.
Additionally the 10th annual “Be a Fan” Torch Run that precedes Summer Games is cancelled this year. SOPA and other affiliated parties are working to produce a “Virtual Summer Games” that will take place during the same timeframe. More details will be shared in the near future.
The Summer Games, SOPA’s largest annual statewide competition, typically brings more than 2,000 athletes, 750 coaches, and more than 1,000 enthusiastic volunteers from across the state together on Penn State University’s main campus for 3 days of competition in 8 sports (swimming, athletics, basketball, equestrian, golf, gymnastics, softball and tennis).
“While it is heartbreaking to announce this decision to cancel the Torch Run and Summer Games,” said Matthew Aaron, SOPA’s President and CEO, “our hope is to capture the spirit of our athletes and volunteers via the Virtual Summer Games. The athletes of Special Olympics Pennsylvania and our coaches, families, Law Enforcement Torch Run partners, sponsors, and volunteers are an amazing and resilient group. We will come through this crisis stronger and more unified than ever!”
This year would have marked the 33rd consecutive year that Penn State University hosted Summer Games. Both organizations are firmly committed to bringing the Summer Games back to State College in 2021.
“Penn State University and our entire community always look forward to hosting the amazing Special Olympics athletes and their coaches, volunteers and guests each June. We will miss them and their families this year. But, we all look forward to the day when we can welcome everyone back to campus again.” said Eric Barron, President of Penn State University.
