The Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) and Penn State University (PSU) announced have announced that the 2020 Summer Games, scheduled to take place from Thursday, June 11 to Saturday, June 13 in State College, PA, are cancelled due to concerns related to the coronavirus.

Additionally the 10th annual “Be a Fan” Torch Run that precedes Summer Games is cancelled this year. SOPA and other affiliated parties are working to produce a “Virtual Summer Games” that will take place during the same timeframe. More details will be shared in the near future.

The Summer Games, SOPA’s largest annual statewide competition, typically brings more than 2,000 athletes, 750 coaches, and more than 1,000 enthusiastic volunteers from across the state together on Penn State University’s main campus for 3 days of competition in 8 sports (swimming, athletics, basketball, equestrian, golf, gymnastics, softball and tennis).