Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County added three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county has now had 105 confirmed cases since the first was reported on March 20. Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County have four resident and three employee cases across three facilities, with one new resident case reported by the health department on Monday.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has now had 50,092 cases of COVID-19, with 825 new positives reported on Monday. It was the lowest single-day increase since March 31, when there were 756.

The health department also reported 14 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,458. All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. Centre County has had one death of a COVID-19 patient, an 89-year-old man who died at Mount Nittany Medical Center on April 16.

Centre County is among 24 counties in north-central and northwest Pennsylvania on track to move to the yellow phase of reopening on Friday.

“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 57 cases, Mifflin has 39, Union has 38 each, Clinton has 33, Blair has 25 and Clearfield has 21.

A total of 195,498 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 1,051 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,661 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 555 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Monday.

Individual county data for Pennsylvania is available at the Department of Health website.