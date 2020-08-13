Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Aug. 13, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County added three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to bring its total to 380 since the first was reported on March 20, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also had 115 new negative test results. A total of 10,018 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks Centre County has added 27 new cases.

Health department data shows no COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 606 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 96 requiring use of a ventilator.

Statewide, the health department reported 991 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 122,121. It was the highest single-day increase in more than two weeks. Thursday's numbers included 192 new cases in Philadelphia and 114 in Allegheny County.

An estimated 78% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 95,254 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation. The estimated number of estimated recoveries is up 1%.

A total of 1,288,873 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 16,897 since Wednesday. Over the past seven days, 162,548 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,416 positive cases.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among patients 65 and older, according to DOH.

The health department reported 24 new deaths attributed to the virus in the state, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 7,409. DOH lists a total of 10 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, though the Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed only seven. The most recent COVID-19 death in the county was reported on July 28.

Among the state's total cases, 118,731 are confirmed and 3,390 are probable. In Centre County, 341 are confirmed and 39 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increase in brackets.

16801 (State College): 76 confirmed, 12 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 66 confirmed [+2], 6 probable

16803 (State College): 51 confirmed [+1], 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 20 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 17 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 17 confirmed

16870 (Port Matilda): 16 confirmed

16827 (Boalsburg): 15 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 5 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Cases at Centre County nursing and personal care homes remained unchanged, with 33 among residents and 21 among employees at five facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 313 [+4] total cases, Blair has 304 [+2], Union has 276, Clearfield has 182 [+5], Clinton has 125 [+1] and Mifflin has 123 [+2].