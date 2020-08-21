Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Aug. 21, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County added three new COVID-19 cases on Friday to bring its total to 410 since the first was reported on March 20.

The county also had 152 new negative test results, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. A total of 11,394 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 42 new cases.

Health department data shows no COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 510 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 93 requiring use of a ventilator.

Statewide, the health department reported 693 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 127,633.

There were 13,438 new negative test results statewide. A total of 1,399,509 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative.

Over the past seven days, 159,049 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 4,819 positive cases.

The health department reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's total at 7,558. DOH has reported 11 total COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, the most recent on Aug. 14. The coroner's office has confirmed only seven, ranging in age from 74 to 96.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among patients 65 and older, according to DOH.

An estimated 80% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 102,106 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Of the patients who have tested positive the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Among the state's total cases, 124,031 are confirmed and 3,602 are probable. In Centre County, 365 are confirmed and 45 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increases are in brackets.

16801 (State College): 82 confirmed, 17 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte): 66 confirmed, 6 probable

16803 (State College): 52 confirmed, 6 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 22 confirmed

16875 (Spring Mills): 22 confirmed [+2]

16841 (Howard): 20 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 20 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 16 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 6 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Total cases at Centre County nursing homes remained unchanged, with 34 among residents and 22 among employees across seven facilities.