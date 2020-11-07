Members of the 3/20 Coalition camped outside the State College Municipal Building Nov.6-7, 2020 to call on the borough to meet demands stemming from the fatal police shooting of Osaze Osagie. Photo provided.

Members of the 3/20 Coalition camped outside the State College Municipal Building Nov.6-7, 2020 to call on the borough to meet demands stemming from the fatal police shooting of Osaze Osagie. Photo provided.

Members of the 3/20 Coalition camped outside the State College Municipal Building Nov.6-7, 2020 to call on the borough to meet demands stemming from the fatal police shooting of Osaze Osagie. Photo provided.

A demonstration that began early Friday evening outside the State College Municipal Building continued into Saturday as protestors called on the borough to meet demands stemming from last year's fatal police shooting of Osaze Osagie.

Organized by the 3/20 Coalition, the advocacy group formed following Osagie's death, participants camped outside the headquarters of the State College Police Department overnight to reiterate their call to name the officers involved in the shooting, commission an independent investigation and reallocate funds from the State College Police Department to social services.

Melanie Morrison, secretary of the coalition, said the "occupation" would continue until 5 p.m. on Saturday. A community event was set to begin at 3 p.m.

The coalition sent a letter with those demands on Sept. 29 to District Attorney Bernie Cantorna, State College Police Chief John Gardner, Borough Manager Tom Fountaine and Borough Council with an Oct. 5 deadline for responding. The coalition has not received any response, Morrision said.

Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man who was diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, was shot and killed during a confrontation with State College police who had come to his Old Boalsburg Road apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

According to Cantorna's report on an investigation by state police that cleared the officers involved of wrongdoing, Osagie charged at the officers with a knife in the narrow hallway outside his apartment. One officer deployed a Taser but it was ineffective and Cantorna said the officer who fired the fatal shot was in a life-or-death situation that lasted a matter of seconds. The state police Heritage Affairs Section found no evidence racial bias played a role in the shooting.

State College Borough Council in June committed to meeting — to varying extents — demands issued by the coalition, including formation of a community police oversight board. A committee formed to develop recommendations for the oversight board is expected to issue a report in November.

Borough leaders have said they would discuss possible allocation of some police funds to other programs during 2021 budget planning, but have indicated they have no intention of disclosing the names of the officers involved in the shooting.

Osagie's death also led to several other equity measures in the borough and the formation of the State College/Centre County Mental Health Crisis Services Task Force, which has completed its draft report and recommendations. Among the recommendations are a countywide "co-responder model" for mental health professionals to accompany law enforcement on mental health crisis calls, or to develop a program for mental health professionals and crisis workers to provide a first response when it is deemed a police presence is not required.

But Morrison said in a statement that the community has been denied transparency and seen little change.