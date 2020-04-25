Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County added four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing its total number of positives to 81, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, 1,397 new cases were confirmed on Saturday, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 40,049.. The department also reported a total of 1,537 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, a decrease from the 1,599 reported on Friday. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said that death counts would fluctuate as the department investigates probable-cause deaths.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. Centre County has one confirmed death of a COVID-19 patient, an 89-year-old man who died at Mount Nittany Medical Center on April 16.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Union now has 31 cases, Mifflin has 26, Huntingdon has 22, Blair has 21, Clinton has 18 and Clearfield has 11.