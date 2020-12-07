Penn State football has added a wide receiver to its recruiting class of 2021.

Four-star wideout Harrison Wallace announced on his Twitter account Monday that he has committed to Penn State after flipping from Duke.

“I chose Penn State because the program is just a fit for me,” Wallace said in the video. “I love the coaching staff, and the facilities and academics are a perfect match for me.”

He picked Penn State over Maryland, Tennessee and South Carolina, among others.

Wallace hails from Pike Road High School in Alabama and is ranked as the No. 10 player in the state, according to 247Sports’ rankings. Additionally, 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 35 wide receiver in the entire class of 2021.

He is the third wide receiver to commit to James Franklin’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Liam Clifford and Lonnie White Jr. It’s a much-needed boost to the Nittany Lions’ 2021 class, which was ranked No. 24 in the country prior to Wallace’s commitment.

You can see what Wallace will bring to Happy Valley by watching his Hudl highlight tape here.



