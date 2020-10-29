Penn State football’s 2022 recruiting class keeps getting stronger.

Four-star wide receiver Anthony Ivey announced Thursday night on Twitter that he’ll be playing college ball in Happy Valley.

Ivey let out a hearty “We are!” before getting mobbed by his teammates in the short video.

The Manheim Township High School standout is the second wideout to join James Franklins’ 2022 class. Fellow four-star recruit Kaden Saunders committed in July, becoming the class’ first member.

Ivey is rated as the No. 8 recruit in all of Pennsylvania and the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation. Additionally, Ivey is a top-175 recruit in the country, according to 247Sports.

The new addition to Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class checks in at 5′11″ and weighs 170 pounds. He’s been described as a “big play” receiver, averaging an impressive 25 yards-per-catch his sophomore year of high school.

Ivey chose Penn State over Auburn, Arizona State and West Virginia, among others.

With this new addition, Penn State’s 2022 group of recruits checks in as the No. 2 class in the country and the No. 1 class in the Big Ten. Only reigning national champions LSU have the Nittany Lions beat in the national rankings.

Penn State's 2021 recruiting class, meanwhile, remains small, with 14 members. Ranked No. 8 in the Big Ten and No. 31 in the nation, that class last picked up a commitment on Oct. 21, from North Allegheny tight end Khalil Dinkins.