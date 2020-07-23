Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County added five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 304 since the first was reported on March 20, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also had 182 new negative test results. A total of 7,283 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, the county has added 69 new cases of the virus.

Included among those recent new cases is at least one confirmed positive on Penn State's University Park campus reported on Wednesday. Penn State Athletics confirmed on Thursday morning that a student-athlete has tested positive, but would not say what sport the athlete plays. University Park's 16802 zip code is listed as having 1-4 cases, as specific numbers for zip codes with fewer than five are redacted by the health department.

Statewide, the health department reported 962 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 104,358. The total includes 311 new cases in Philadelphia, which represents data for the past two days because of a delay in reporting from the city's health department on Wednesday. Allegheny County also reported 147 new cases on Thursday.

A total of 981,259 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 13,178 since Wednesday. Over the past seven days, 147,837 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,731 positive test results.

An estimated 75% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 78,269 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported 16 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,079. DOH has reported a total of nine COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, the most recent on July 16. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, the coroner's office may not have been notified of resident deaths that occurred in other parts of the state.

Across Pennsylvania, 736 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 89 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Wednesday. In Centre County, one COVID-19 patients is hospitalized.

Among the state's total cases 101,408 are confirmed and 2,950 are probable. In Centre County, 275 are confirmed and 29 are probable. For the county's new cases reported on Thursday, one is confirmed and four are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code are:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 64 confirmed, 8 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 52 confirmed, 5 probable

16803 (State College): 43 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 14 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 14 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 13 confirmed

16875 (Spring Mills): 13 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 12 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16802 (University Park), 16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16877 (Warrior's Mark) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged with 30 among residents and 18 among employees at three facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 273 [+1] total cases, Blair has 157 [-2], Union has 115 [+2], Clearfield has 107 [+2], Clinton has 105 and Mifflin has 84 [+2].