You aren’t happy Penn State is 0-2 but the good news is things ought to be easier from here on out. First up, a Maryland team that the Nittany Lions have handled with relative ease over the past several seasons. History doesn’t play the game for you, but after a tough loss at Indiana and the emotions of the Ohio State game, Penn State will welcome Maryland to Beaver Stadium with open arms.

Here are five things to watch.

1. Back To Your Old Self

Penn State has beat Maryland in convincing fashion pretty much from the dawn of time, and while the Terps are getting better as the years go along, they’ve scored just six points in the last three meetings between the two teams. It stands to reason that Maryland might finally get into the end zone this year, but this game is a chance for Penn State to get back to something that feels more normal. At 0-2 it’s not as though the Nittany Lions have the luxury of taking it easy, but compared to a tricky road game and simply playing Ohio State, facing Maryland is easily the least daunting of the three games so far.

Can Penn State get a win and look like its old self in the process?

2. Ground And Pound

Content Sponsor

Maryland running back Jake Funk not only has a great name but also happens to be second in the Big Ten in rushing yards. Two games worth of rushing doesn’t exactly make you the next Saquon Barkley, but it’s better than what Penn State has done so far. Slowing down the run is always a plus, and getting Devyn Ford and company going will help matters greatly as Penn State looks for its first win of the year.

Maryland is dead last in rush defense this season among Big Ten teams. Can Penn State make the Terps pay and work the clock in the process? It might not lead to the most exciting game, but better to win on your own terms than not at all.

Related, can Penn State's offensive front get back on track as well?

3. Don’t Cough It Up

Maryland is second to last in the Big Ten in total defense, which opens the doors for all sorts of options on offense for a Nittany Lion unit trying to get some positive momentum. The key here is getting out of your own way, don’t make things harder than you need to and avoid the miscues and preventable turnovers. The Terps aren’t going to come out looking to make this a high scoring game, so avoid the low percentage plays and don’t force throws you don’t have to. If Sean Clifford wants to make that next step, he’ll have to avoid those costly and preventable turnovers. If Mayland wants to win this game, make the Terps earn it.

4. Third Down

Penn State has quietly been fairly successful on third down this year, although at least some portion of that has to do with a 50%+ rate against Indiana. In either case, the Nittany Lions are fourth in the league with just over a 46% success rate on third-down. The big issue against Ohio State: Penn State faced third downs of nearly over 10 yards to gain on average. The key here is layered. For one, do better on first and second down, and when third finally comes, execute.

Penn State has had its fair share of issues on the pivotal down over the years and the key to being a good team is often as simple as moving the sticks.

5. Sacking That Man

Penn State has five sacks this year, three behind the conference lead and for a very difficult average to calculate of 2.5 sacks per game. The Nittany Lions have finished the season in the top three of the Big Ten in terms of total sacks, every year since 2015 and look to do so yet again. Outside of Shaka Toney, who picked up back-to-back sacks against Indiana, it remains to be seen who joins the party in this department on a regular basis, but there’s not a lack of talent on the defensive side of the ball. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will have his hands full this weekend with Penn State’s pass rush but enters the game with plenty of confidence and a 66.7% completion rate. The best way to slow down a hot quarterback: knock him down.