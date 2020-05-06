Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Pennsylvania counties moving to the yellow phase of reopening will begin limited in-person public sales on Friday.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced on Wednesday that 77 stores will resume in-store public access with safety restrictions, including six in Centre County. Local stores and hours are:

- 230 W. Hamilton Ave., State College. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

- 1682 N. Atherton St., State College. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

- 323 Benner Pike, State College. Monday-Tuesday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

- 127 Southridge Plaza, State College. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

- 178 Buckaroo Lane, Bellefonte. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.;Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

- 15 W. Olive St., Snow Shoe. Tuesday and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The full list of stores reopening in north-central and northwest counties is here.

The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including individuals age 65 and older.

Stores will be limited to no more than 25 people inside at one time, including staff and customers, with fewer allowed in smaller stores. Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, which will be guided by signage throughout the stores.

Signage also will indicate one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and will encourage customers to refrain from touching items unless they intend to buy them. All sales will be final and no returns will be accepted until further notice.

Employees will perform frequent cleaning and disinfecting and store hours have been modified to allow appropriate time for cleaning and restocking.

Each location has been professionally sanitized and had plexiglass installed at registers for a physical barrier between employees and customers at checkout, according to the PLCB. Masks, gloves and frequent hand-washing opportunities will be provided to employees.

The state shuttered physical locations of the liquor stores in March, but began offering limited curbside pickup of phone orders at select locations on April 20. That was expanded to more stores on April 27.

Stores that are reopening in-person sales "will continue offering curbside pickup to the best of their ability, as they operate with limited staff," according to the PLCB.

Limited online sales at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com resumed on April 1 and have gradually expanded, with orders now being fulfilled at more than 100 locations.