Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County now has 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with six additional positives reported on Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The case total now includes one resident of a nursing or personal care home in the county. The health department last week had listed a COVID-19 death at a Centre County nursing home, but later removed it as it continues to investigate probable-cause deaths and adjust data. There are currently no nursing home deaths or employee cases listed for the county.

In nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 7,360 resident cases of COVID-19 and 920 cases among employees, for a total of 8,280 at 452 facilities in 41 counties. Among all COVID-19 deaths in the state, 1,089 have occurred in nursing or personal care home residents.

Centre County has added 20 cases in the last week.

Statewide, there were 1,214 new cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the commonwealth's total to 43,264.

The department also reported a total of 1,716 COVID-19 deaths, an increase of 119 since Monday. All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine previously said that death totals may see steep increases probable-cause cases are investigated and confirmed, so not all deaths reported Tuesday would have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Centre County has one confirmed death of a COVID-19 patient, which occurred on April 16.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Mifflin now has 34 cases, Union has 33, Clinton has 29, Huntingdon has 26, Blair has 21 and Clearfield has 11.

A total of 165,824 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 850 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,779 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 613 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health does not provide data on recovered patients. According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 990,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 56,475 deaths and 111,587 recoveries.

Individual county data for Pennsylvania is available at the Department of Health website.