Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County's total number of COVID-19 cases grew to 87, with six new positives reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday.

The county has added 14 cases in the last week.

Statewide, there were 885 new cases reported on Monday, bringing the commonwealth's total to 42,050. It was the lowest single-day increase since March 31, when there were 756 new positives.

The department also reported a total of 1,597 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, an increase of 47 since Sunday. All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. Centre County has one confirmed death of a COVID-19 patient, which occurred on April 16.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Union now has 31 cases, Mifflin has 30, Clinton has 25, Huntingdon has 24, Blair has 21 and Clearfield has 11.

A total of 161,372 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 831 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,793 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 612 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Monday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health does not provide data on recovered patients. According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 968,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 54,938 deaths and 107,060 recoveries.

Individual county data for Pennsylvania is available at the Department of Health website.

