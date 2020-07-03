Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also reported 94 new negative test results.

Since the first was reported on March 20, the county has had a total of 224 cases, including 44 in the past two weeks. A total of 4,683 patients have tested negative for the virus.

Statewide, the health department reported 634 new positives on Saturday, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 89,375. A total of 725,448 patients have tested negative, an increase of 10,045 since Friday.

An estimated 78 percent of patients — about 69,713 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Pennsylvania has had 6,749 deaths attributed to the virus, including three reported by the health department on Saturday.

Across the state, 589 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 97 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Saturday.

Among the state's total cases, 86,205 are confirmed and 2,536 are probable.

In Centre County, 208 are confirmed and 16 are probable.

Centre County's confirmed cases by zip code are [new cases since Friday in brackets]:

*Note: Numbers do not include probable cases. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 48 [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte): 47 [+1]

16803 (State College): 41 [+2]

16827 (Boalsburg): 12

16870 (Port Matilda): 9

16841 (Howard): 8

16875 (Spring Mills): 7 [+1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 6 [+1]

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16829 (Clarence), 16866 (Philipsburg), 16844 (Julian), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16872 (Rebersburg) and 16845 (Karthaus) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged, with 23 among residents and 14 among staff at two facilities, according to health department data.