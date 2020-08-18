Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Aug. 18, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County added six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 399 since the first was reported on March 20.

One new positive was reported among nursing and personal care homes residents, which have had 34 cases among residents and 22 among employees across five facilities, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also had 103 new negative test results, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. A total of 10,830 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 40 new cases, 26 in the last week.

Health department data shows no COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 548 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 94 requiring use of a ventilator.

Statewide, the health department reported 735 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 125,579. Philadelphia reported a two-day total of 208 after its new cases were not included in Monday's data.

An estimated 79% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 99,207 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths bringing the state's total at 7,499. DOH has reported 11 total COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, the most recent on Friday. The coroner's office has confirmed only seven, ranging in age from 74 to 96.

A total of 1,342,475 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 11,512 since Monday. Over the past seven days, 162,293 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,992 positive cases.

Of the patients who have tested positive the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among patients 65 and older, according to DOH.

Among the state's total cases, 122,050 are confirmed and 3,529 are probable. In Centre County, 359 are confirmed and 40 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increases are in brackets.

16801 (State College): 82 confirmed [+2], 12 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 66 confirmed, 6 probable

16803 (State College): 52 confirmed, 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 20 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 20 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 20 confirmed [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 19 confirmed, 1-4 probable [+1]

16827 (Boalsburg): 16 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 12 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 5 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 5 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 355 [+1] total cases, Huntingdon has 340 [+4], Union has 310 [+5], Clearfield has 195 [+1], Mifflin has 130 [+4] and Clinton has 128.