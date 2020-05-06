Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County added seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 113 since the first was reported on March 20, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Updated health department data shows seven new cases at Centre County nursing or personal care facilities: six among residents and one among employees. Three county nursing facilities now have a combined total of 10 resident cases and five employee cases.

It's not clear where each of those are as the health department has not, to date, released the names of nursing facilities with cases. The Oaks at Pleasant Gap previously confirmed one employee and one resident case, while Wynwood House in State College and Centre Crest in Bellefonte have each confirmed an employee case.

Overall, Centre County has had 37 new cases in the past two weeks.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has now had 51,845 cases of COVID-19, with 888 new positives reported on Wednesday. For the first time since the end of March, the commonwealth has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases on four consecutive days.

The health department also reported 94 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the Pennsylvania total to 3,106. All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. Centre County has had one death of a COVID-19 patient, an 89-year-old man who died at Mount Nittany Medical Center on April 16.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 60 cases, Mifflin has 45, Union has 39, Clinton has 34, Blair has 25 and Clearfield has 21.

A total of 204,495 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 1,119 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,553 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 549 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Wednesday.

Individual county data for Pennsylvania is available at the Department of Health website.