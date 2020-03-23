State College-based AccuWeather is looking to help the medical community as it battles the coronavirus pandemic, donating severe weather forecasting and warning services to hospitals and COVID-19 testing centers to help reduce risk for vulnerable, temporary structures that healthcare workers are using for coronavirus testing and triage.

The service will provide a specialized version of AccuWeather's SkyGuard warning service, including advanced warnings for the threat of lightning, wind gusts, flash flooding and tornadoes impacting temporary outdoor hospital sites.

According to a press release, AccuWeather is rolling out its warning service first to medical institutions in the hardest hit states, including California, Washington, and the northeastern states of Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Hospitals and medical facilities can register for the complimentary advanced severe weather warning service at hospital.accuweather.com.

"It is vital we do all we can to protect patients and the healthcare workers who are on the front lines of this war against the coronavirus, battling it to save lives and prevent further spread," AccuWeather for Business Vice President and Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. "They are heroes, and they must be protected and kept safe, especially in this particularly vulnerable situation working in temporary structures, such as tents, that are susceptible to the elements. We are honored to be able to provide this warning service at no cost during this time of great need."

As winter turns to spring the increased risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across parts of the country will follow suit with tornado season happening from mid-March into June. In turn healthcare workers will face not only challenges on the ground as they battle a quickly spreading virus, but obstacles from the sky as well.