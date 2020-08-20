Penn State President Eric Barron said a large gathering of mask-less students Wednesday night on campus was "unacceptable" and warned that such disregard for public health rules and regulations could lead to a COVID-19 outbreak that would force Penn State to send students home early.

Videos circulating on social media showed the raucous crowd of students shouting, playing music, jumping and dancing while largely ignoring social distancing and masking requirements that Penn State has spent the summer reiterating as critical to keeping campus open during the pandemic.

Barron said the university intervened and the crowd dispersed.

"Last night’s behavior is unacceptable," Barron wrote in a message to the university community on Thursday morning. "I ask students flaunting the University’s health and safety expectations a simple question: Do you want to be the person responsible for sending everyone home?"

Students were required to sign a "COVID-19 compact" agreeing to comply with university safety policies as well as state and local regulations. The compact also stated students who did not comply could be subject to the student conduct process.

Barron wrote that students who are identified as being in violation will faces consequences, up to expulsion from the university.

"This behavior cannot and will not be tolerated," Barron wrote. "We have said from the beginning health and safety is our priority, and if the University needs to pivot to fully remote instruction we will."

Penn State's classes are scheduled to begin on Monday with a mix of in-person and online instruction.

Several universities across the country, such as the University of North Carolina and Notre Dame, have brought students to campus only to switch to remote instruction after COVID-19 positives quickly climbed.

Penn State also announced on Thursday that Phi Kappa Psi fraternity has been placed on interim suspension for hosting a social event this week at its downtown State College house. According to the university, the gathering "exceeded state and local government directives and directly violated the University’s policy," which prohibits Greek life social functions of any kind amid COVID-19 concerns. Photos and videos showed more than 15 people indoors without masks or social distancing.

State College Borough adopted an ordinance this month that enforces masking requirements, limits on residential gatherings and restrictions on waiting lines outside businesses. Barron subsequently wrote to other Centre Region municipalities asking them to adopt COVID-19 mitigation ordinances of their own. Ferguson and Patton townships have followed suit, and College Township is expected to consider its own measure on Thursday night.

Penn State also launched a "Mask Up or Pack Up" campaign on campus and in the surrounding community urging students and other residents to abide by public health guidelines.

"We have implemented a multi-layered testing, monitoring, and mitigating approach to allow for a return to on campus learning and work. But, it will take all of us to do our part," Barron wrote. "Ultimately, this is not about sanctioning. It is about protecting individual and community health."

In traveling through campus and downtown, Barron said he has been impressed by the numbers of students and families wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.

"But make no mistake, it only takes a few to ruin it for the many, as we have seen at other universities across the country," he wrote. "So let’s remember. This is our community. It’s our responsibility."