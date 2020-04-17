With toilet paper and other items in high demand, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro has alerted Pennsylvania consumers and businesses about price gouging protections.

In the midst of COVID-19 panic buying, two Centre County businesses have been issued cease-and-desist letters by the office of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Statewide, Shapiro’s office fielded 3,872 tips concerning possible price gouging, but only five such tips came from Centre County.

Shapiro’s office reported that one store that received the letter was a drug store in State College that was charging $21.99 for a 12-roll package of toilet paper that usually sold for $12. Another tip the AG’s office is reviewing involves a business that reportedly increased the price of a pack of 50 medical face masks from $15 to $69.99.

The businesses were not identified.

On March 6, Shapiro alerted Pennsylvania consumers and businesses about price gouging protections under Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 disaster declaration for Pennsylvania.

In addition, Shapiro’s office has created a special email address, [email protected], for consumers to report malfeasance.

“As Pennsylvania continues to manage the spread of the coronavirus, merchants should be put on notice: you cannot use a public health emergency as a business opportunity,” he said. “For consumers, just know that if you see the price of basic goods skyrocket, reach out to my office. Let us know. Our agency is here to protect you from being taken advantage of.”

Wolf’s declaration triggered protections under state law against price gouging for consumers and businesses. Under rules governing a disaster emergency, companies and vendors are prohibited from charging a price for consumer goods or services that exceeds 20 percent of the average price for which those goods or services were sold in the seven days preceding the date of declaration.

When his office receives a tip about price gouging, the attorney general said an agent will call that particular business and tell it to stop. Violators can see fines up to $10,000 for non-compliance after receiving an official cease-and-desist letter.

Shapiro said business owners also can report a wholesaler or distributor for price gouging.

Consumers who believe that a business is inflating prices should send a tip to the AG’s office with four particulars: the name of the business, its location, the goods that the consumer was shopping for and the price of the goods.