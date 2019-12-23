Santa departs the Alpha Fire Company station at the start of the Dec. 24, 2017 Santa Run. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com

Santa Claus is coming to town, and once again Alpha Fire Company will be taking him around the Centre Region on Christmas Eve before his big night of delivering gifts around the world.

The volunteer fire company's decades-long tradition of serving as Santa's sleigh through area neighborhoods continues on Tuesday when the Santa Run, with a convoy of engines decked out in lights and decorations, hits the road.

Santa and Alpha volunteers will be departing from Station 5 on South Atherton Street at around 4 p.m. The "sleighs" make stops along the way, covering as much of the region as possible over the course of about five hours.

Thanks to some Christmas magic, the Santa Express will travel both east and west routes. Track the routes in real-time by going here and typing SANTE or SANTAW in the call sign box.

Check out the complete routes below to see where Alpha Fire Company volunteers will be taking Santa.

Santa Run East Route

Santa Run West Route







