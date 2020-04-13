It could be said that high school is one of the last places where sports still live in their truest form. You love to compete, you play because it's fun, and you play because for the last few years all you've done is gone to high school games and pictured the day when you would become the big kid. You've gone from dreaming to living, from hoping to realizing.

And sure, everyone hopes for that call from a college, that the thing they enjoy so much can become a pathway to something bigger. But a lot of high school athletes find those dreams in other areas. As the old NCAA commercial famously said "most of us will be going pro in something other than sports."

So there is an added sadness when a high school season ends. At every level the end of the year can mark the end of a career, but high school is so early on that path. You're finally growing into your body, and you're finally realizing what it can do on the field, or the rink or the track or the court. And then snap, it's done.

The opening pitch is always the easiest to spot, the one with the most fanfare. But the last, it sneaks up on you, and sometimes you don't even realize it until it has already happened.

So while the world will keep spinning, for a brief moment it stopped for the thousands of high school athletes across the state as the PIAA announced the cancelation of winter championship competition and spring sports.

"It's hard," State College Area High School softball coach Shawn Herncane said. "I've coached many of these senior players since they were 6- and 7-years-old. I've had them in Little League and then in travel ball at some of the largest tournaments in the country. I know what they are capable of. I've been a part of their journeys and watched them knock off some of the best teams in the nation.

"I'll miss coaching them more than they know."

Of course there is a peace that comes with the announcement. In reality the PIAA was miles behind many other sports organizations in the United State when it came to canceling. The state itself is in lockdown for the foreseeable future. Coaches, athletes and fans could see this coming. And once it finally did, there was an exhale of sorts as the need to cling on to hope had finally departed.

But of course, that exhale still comes with its own pain.

The other side of the coin is an anxiousness that comes with waiting yet again. Take Bellefonte catcher Josh Weikel, who will now wait for next season to crouch behind home plate and navigate a game. He was ready, he was excited, and now he's a little bored. But he also has two more years to play. Where one thing ends, another begins.

"We're going to treat this time off like an offseason," Weikel said. "We're going to get into the weight room and in the cages, as soon as the quarantine ends...the eventual cancellation of the season seemed likely, however it is still not easy to wave goodbye to your season."

For both, and for teams across the state and across America facing similar emotions, the moral of the story is less that of sadness and more the appreciation of the moment. If anyone has learned anything over the past few months it's that nothing is for certain. Not the ability to hang out at the bar, not the ability to visit friends and family, not the ability to toss strikes.

It might be cliche to say every game is a blessing, that you have to make every pitch count, but it doesn't make that fact any less true.

"Our future is bright. We will bring back three or four starters, a very solid pitching staff, and we have some younger players that will have immediate impact next season," Herncane said. "Im also really excited about the coaching staff we have in place...Im excited about seeing our senior players and their families come back and support our program. Once a Little Lion, always a Little Lion."