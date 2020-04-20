ARTIST ROBERT PLACKY shares how he connects with his acrylics class through the Art Alliance online. He said, “I see this digital sharing as a way to connect more, reach out to the community.” Submitted photo

“Creating can lift one’s spirits,” said Marie Doll, executive director of the Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania, noting that during this time, people need all the lifting of spirits they can get.

Doll said her eyes are open.

“I have found creative people are very aware of what is happening in their neighborhoods, the country and the world, so I am sure they are all concerned about COVID-19,” she said. “Fortunately they have an outlet for their fears in the visual arts, music, dance or theater. Many are probably escaping the news for a brief time and doing something that gives them joy.”

Local artist Robert Placky agreed and said now is the time to take in what is going on around us and use it to create.

“I think the best thing to do is stop, then look more and listen more. Record the sound of the stream, reflect on the exact color of the sky and have those kinds of long conversations with loved ones,” said Placky. “I believe more people are picking up materials and turning themselves into ‘makers’.”

Placky said he has seen people finding ways to be creative as a response to what is happening around them, even if it means turning to social media to share it.

“I have noticed more Instagrams of people (ordinary folk and non-artists) that I follow, talking about making things, sharing great meals and arranging things. I saw a color wheel made out of household objects and it was really good,” said Placky. “My online artist friends are using their time to capture the isolation and reflect the current crisis. Not intentionally, some of my current pieces that I am working on have a virus energy to them.”

Art Alliance has long been a community resource for the local arts community. With face-to-face classes a no-go at this time, the Art Alliance is looking to connect with students online. While not all classes could be done online, Placky was able to pivot his class in acrylics to an online setting. Pastels and oils classes, both taught by Susan Nicholas Gephart, also have moved to an online setting.

“I see this digital sharing as a way to connect more and reach out to the community. It has given us a license to ‘invite ourselves in,’ open the studio doors and take the time actually to play,” said Placky. “Hopefully, when the new normal returns, everyone will want to continue with those intimate moments of ‘making’ and it becomes a new routine.”

To further stay connected, Doll said the Art Alliance is asking artists, regardless of age or experience, to send an image of the art they are currently working on to the Alliance’s website, artallianceofcentralpa.org, or post it on the Facebook page.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be a finished piece,” she said. “Send a couple of different images of stages of its development and then show us the finished piece.”

She said they also asked their camp instructors to suggest an art or craft project that children can do with common household items. Instructions and photos can be found on the Art Alliance website.

“We are calling the series ‘Stay At Home Art,’ and hope students who are missing their in-school art classes will enjoy these projects,” said Doll. “We also encourage anyone who has an interesting activity to add to our series and to email it to us to be added to the series.”

All of this allows people to share what they are experiencing and connect to others, letting them know they are not alone.

“Creating and sharing reminds us that we are not alone with our concerns. We continue to look for ideas in sharing art experiences as we shelter at home,” said Doll. “We look forward to the time when we can resume the classes, workshops, camps and exhibitions we have offered to the community since 1968. We join all nonprofits and small businesses in worrying about the damage to our financial situation that cancellations and closures have caused and will continue to cause.”