Megan Smarkusky, of State College talks to customers during the Arts Fest Children and Youth Day sidewalk sale on July 10, 2019. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com

STATE COLLEGE — The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts has issued the Call for Entries for its Children and Youth Sidewalk Sale, a signature event of the annual arts festival in State College.

The 2020 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts is scheduled July 8 through July 12 on the streets of State College and on the adjacent campus of Penn State. The Children and Youth Sidewalk Sale will be held on South Allen Street, on Children and Youth Day, Wednesday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Children and Youth Sidewalk Sale is a fun way for children to sell original artwork they have made and perhaps earn some money in the process.

Children from ages 8 to 18, who live in, or who have relatives in, Centre, Blair, Clearfield, Clinton, Huntingdon, Mifflin or Union counties are eligible to participate in the Children and Youth Sidewalk Sale. The event is subject to simple rules. For example, each artist must make his or her own work. Items made from kits are not permitted. The complete list of rules can be found in the Call for Entries.

There is a $25 entry fee. The application postmark deadline is June 19, 2020. Applications postmarked after that date will not be considered. Applications may be delivered to the festival offices at 403 S. Allen St., Suite 205A, State College until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Applications may now be downloaded at arts-festival.com/children-and-youth.