Gigi's Southern Table is among the local eateries that have heat sources to allow customers to dine outside even as the weather gets colder. But it's still best to bundle up.

After a tough spring, Centre County restaurants and bars were grateful to have good weather in the summer and fall for outdoor dining. Since health experts said the transmission of COVID-19 is lower outside, businesses scrambled to create more outdoor seating areas to keep customers feeling safe. Now that colder weather is arriving, they’re working to find the best ways to accommodate everyone wanting to still dine al fresco.

“We’ve got hot coffee and tables and chairs outside year-round for anyone willing to sit outside; we would love it,” says Good Day Cafe manager Susan Delafield. “Just be sure to bundle up.”

While Good Day Cafe, on Hamilton Avenue in State College, is serving hot drinks, other businesses are considering additional heat sources.

“We’ll let people sit on the patio for as long as it’s reasonable,” says Hublersburg Inn owner Andi Heidt. “We have some enclosed tents and heaters on our patio; bring your own blanket. We’ve got hot beverages – hot ciders, hot toddies, and delicious hot chocolate drinks.”

Heidt adds that the restaurant itself has removed tables, put up shutters and screens, and applied for and was awarded permission to turn former guest rooms into small dining areas for groups of eight to 14 people.

The inn, on Hublersburg Road in Hublersburg, was built in 1827. Heidt is decorating the rooms upstairs with themes; people can reserve them at no extra cost.

Like Heidt, Matthew Rachocki, CEO of Meadville-based Voodoo Brewery, started thinking about winter back in May, when businesses were initially closed from the pandemic. With eight locations so far – the brewery launched a franchise in 2018 – Rachocki thought ahead to beat the rush on tents, heaters, and fire pits, most of which are hard to find now.

The State College location, on Elmwood Street in Lemont, is a great space for outdoor sipping.

“The tents are weatherproof; we’ll get out there and knock the snow off of them if we need to,” Rachocki says. “Plus, every winter we offer a spiced hot cider with homemade whipped cream that will keep you warm.”

Rachocki also emphasizes the strict guidelines from the state and CDC to which restaurants and bars have to adhere, including rigorous routine cleaning, disinfecting, mask-wearing, and handwashing to keep everyone safe inside and outside.

Gigi’s Southern Table, on Cato Avenue in State College, has a patio that seats about 50 people, according to the manager, Kristen Burns. The whole patio is covered and they have three infrared heaters in the ceilings. It’s still chilly, she admits, but they encourage people to bring blankets and wear layers.

“We have lights up, we have hot tea, coffee, hot toddies, and we can but Baileys in the coffee for an Irish coffee, and we always have soup on the menu,” she says. “It’s pretty much enclosed and the walls block some of the wind, but it can still get chilly.”

Across the country, restaurants and bars are trying to find a way to keep customers safe and business up.

“In Ohio, some bars are offering customers a dollar off their beer if they drink it outside,” Rachocki says with a laugh. “I think people will dress up in winter attire and still come out to socialize; otherwise the winter is going to feel even longer.”

From tables in igloos to customized blankets for purchase, restauranteurs are having to get creative. Like many businesses, Heidt acknowledges that the Hublersburg Inn took a hard hit during the initial spring shutdown. A grant from the Pennsylvania Conference for Women helped her afford some of the renovations that she hopes will keep business flowing even as it gets colder.

Buying gift cards, ordering takeout, and picking up a six-pack to go are all additional ways to support these businesses.