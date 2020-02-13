Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon and Carvel will open on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 324 E. College Ave. in State College. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

Three national chains offering soft pretzels, cinnamon rolls, ice cream and more are ready to open under one roof in downtown State College.

The combination Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon and Carvel will open at 9 a.m. Friday at 324 E. College Ave., according to a media advisory. The storefront was previously home to Kiwi Yogurt, which closed in 2019.

Hours for the store will be 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 9 a.m.-3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

A grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting, special offers and giveaways is scheduled for Feb. 27.

The eatery will offer Auntie Anne's pretzels, breakfast sandwiches and lemonade, Cinnabon's cinnamon rolls and espresso drinks, and Carvel's soft ice cream and shakes.

All three companies are owned by Focus Brands. Auntie Anne's vice president of marketing Marcel Nahm said in November that the new store is part of their move from shopping malls and plazas to more "urban, street-side and college town locations," as well as an effort to reach younger consumers.

"We are in a unique position within this space to offer some new experiences for customers including late night hours, online ordering, self-order kiosks, third-party delivery, catering, a dedicated seating area with games and TVs, and a focus on Cinnabon’s coffee and espresso offerings," Nahm said. "These experiences bring life to the space that is traditionally not found in our mall locations."

Auntie Anne's was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Lancaster. Nahm added that the proximity of State College made sense for a new location. An independent franchise owner operated an Auntie Anne's in the Nittany Mall for 24 years before it closed in 2018 and the pretzel shop also had a location on East College Avenue in the early 1990s.