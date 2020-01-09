Circa contemporary circus will perform is new show, "Humans," on Jan. 21 at Penn State's Eisenhower Auditorium. Photo by Pedro Greig.

UNIVERSITY PARK — After making its Penn State debut in 2015, Circa contemporary circus will return to Eisenhower Auditorium with a new show, “Humans,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Ten acrobats will take the audience on a stirring journey through what it means to be human.

Exploring the physical limits of their bodies as they are pushed to the extreme, the Circa performers question how much we can take as humans. How much weight can we carry? Who can we trust to support our load? They lead audiences to reflect on their lives, loved ones, the burdens they carry, and the physical and emotional strength it takes to overcome them.

Created by Yaron Lifschitz and the Circa ensemble, “Humans” strips the stage bare as the vulnerability of a team of highly skilled acrobats is exposed. With incredible strength and integrity, they connect each moment seamlessly with the next in a thrilling and heart-stopping performance. They find redemptive power in strength and celebrate what it means to be fiercely human.

Circa is one of the most in-demand Australian arts company in the world. “Humans,” which premiered in 2017 in Sydney, has been performed in more than a dozen countries on three continents.

Tickets for the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State presentation—$42 for an adult, $15 for a University Park student, and $32 for a person 18 and younger—are available online at cpa.psu.edu, by phone at 814-863-0255 or in person at three State College locations: Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre Center and the Bryce Jordan Center.

Artistic Viewpoints, an informal moderated discussion featuring a visiting artist or artists, is offered in Eisenhower one hour before the performance and is free for ticket holders. Artistic Viewpoints regularly fills to capacity, so seating is available on a first-arrival basis.





