Axemann Brewery in Spring Township will open its taproom on July 8. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

Axemann Brewery in Bellefonte will at long last open its doors to the public next week.

Starting July 8, the brewery's taproom in the former Cerro Metal plant, 2042 Axemann Road, will be open 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, according to an Axemann Facebook post. The adjoining Blonde Bistro, which will sell food to taproom patrons, already made the move from its former location on South Allegheny Street and has been offering takeout.

With extensive renovations to Plant 1 in what is now Titan Park taking place over the past year, owner Rod Stahl said in February that he hoped to have the brewery fully open in April. The COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on pause, but Axemann's brewhouse — a 30-barrel, four-vessel system — has been up and running, producing a variety of beers that have been on sale around the region.

“Support from the local population has been great with our initial offerings,” Stahl said last month. “We are very glad that we are located and live here in the Centre Region.”

Axemann and Blonde Bistro will have multiple COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including employee masking; pre-shift health screenings; social distancing of tables; frequent disinfection and cleaning; frequent employee hand-washing; serving food in closed, disposable containers; and not reusing paper menus.

Customers will be required to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and cannot be exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms.

"If you cannot comply with all of these commitments, please come back another time," the Facebook post said.

In addition to the expansive interior, Axemann will also offer outdoor deck seating overlooking Logan Branch.

Witches Hollow Cidery is planning to open at the opposite end of Plant 1, where renovations have been ongoing.

The brewery and restaurant are part of a sweeping reinvention of the former metal plant led by Titan Park owner Navitus LLC, a corporate partnership between Shaner Capital and G.M. McCrossin.

Navitus was awarded $2.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, funds that were matched by Navitus for improvements to the site.

Joe Leahey, Navitus LLC vice president, said in February that Plant 1 still had 60,000 square feet available and the more industrial Plant 4 another 350,000, with potential tenants already expressing interest.