A downtown State College staple for more than 30 years appears to be for sale.

Baby's Burgers & Shakes' owners Fred and Denise Wood are retiring and selling the business, according to a sign in the window of the 1950s throwback diner at 131 S. Garner St.

The sign also indicates that the restaurant, which is currently closed, will reopen in September.

The 1947 Silk City Diner, manufactured in Paterson, New Jersey, was shipped to State College in the 1960s and was home to several businesses before Baby's opened in 1987. Baby's was originally operated by three owners: Eddie Lauth, C.J. Wagner and former Penn State football star Matt Suhey.

In the 1990s, the Woods were among several partners to join the ownership and in 2007 the Woods became sole owners.

Those interested in the business can call (814) 234-4122 for more information.

Only the business is for sale. The building is owned by Friedman Real Estate Group.