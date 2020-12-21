Penn State football landed a commitment from former Baylor running back John Lovett Monday afternoon.

Lovett, a graduate transfer, announced his decision via Twitter.

The running back out of Burlington, New Jersey spent four years at Baylor and led the Bears in rushing yards during his freshman and sophomore seasons. Lovett put up 445 yards and five touchdowns in 2017 and followed that up with 573 yards and six scores as as sophomore.

Lovett’s most productive season came as a junior in 2019, as he rushed for 655 yards on 103 attempts for an average of 6.3 yards per carry. He leaves Baylor with 1,673 career rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns.

Content Sponsor

Even without Lovett’s commitment, the Nittany Lions already have an extremely crowded backfield. Noah Cain is expected to return as a featured rusher after missing the 2020 season with a leg injury sustained early against Indiana, while true freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes gained valuable reps this year.

Sophomore Devyn Ford also played a nice role over the course of this season, as he put up 274 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 67 attempts.

While it’s clearly a crowded group, Lovett’s experience could prove valuable. He was relied upon as a consistent option for Baylor’s running attack during all four seasons he spent in Waco.



