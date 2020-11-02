Bed, Bath & Beyond, 313 Benner Pike, is closing by the end of 2020.

Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing its State College area store after 15 years.

The national domestic merchandise retailer's location at 313 Benner Pike is expected to close by the end of the year and is currently offering storewide closing sales of 20-40% off.

The 23,200-square foot building is the second largest storefront in the Benner Pike Shops after the adjoining Ross Dress for Less.

Bed, Bath & Beyond "is moving quickly to right-size its store network and is on track to close approximately 200 Bed Bath & Beyond stores by 2021," according to a news release from the company last week.

It is also planning to invest in its remaining stores "to make shopping easy and inspiring, as part of an overall store optimization program," including spending about $250 million over the next three years for remodeling of 450 stores that represent 60% of revenue.

A company spokesperson did not return a request for comment as of Monday afternoon.

Following the Benner Pike store's closure the next closest Bed, Bath & Beyond to State College will be in Altoona.



